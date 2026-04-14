Egypt - Free Brokers has announced that it recorded EGP 1bn in third-party sales during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as it targets total sales of EGP 4bn by year-end.

Since its launch, the platform has surpassed 1,000 sales transactions, reflecting growing adoption among real estate marketers.

According to CEO Ahmed Amer, Free Brokers operates as a digital hub that provides access to a comprehensive database of real estate projects while connecting marketers with qualified leads.

He added that the platform offers commission structures and payout schedules designed to support sales activity and enhance operational efficiency for both brokers and developers.

Amer noted that the platform was launched in June 2024, following its development in 2023, in response to longstanding challenges in the brokerage sector, including limited access to reliable data, the absence of structured processes, and delays in commission payments.

He explained that the system was designed to deliver a more organised, data-driven workflow for real estate marketers across all stages of the sales cycle.

Amer said Free Brokers aims to transition Egypt’s brokerage market towards a more structured, digital model, enabling users to manage sales operations and teams through the platform.

The application also provides regularly updated project listings, alongside formal agreements that clearly define commission terms and payment timelines.

The company reported EGP 3.2bn in third-party sales in 2025, driven by increased platform usage and an expanding portfolio of listed projects. It added that its 2026 target of EGP 4bn incorporates the performance already achieved in the first quarter.

Free Brokers has expanded its presence across key real estate markets in Egypt, including New Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, the North Coast, and East Cairo. The platform has also seen rising demand from clients outside Egypt, particularly in specific segments such as hotel units.

Amer said the platform continues to undergo technical and operational upgrades aimed at improving usability and responding to evolving market needs. Future plans include expanding partnerships and increasing transaction volumes to support growth targets.

He added that the platform places strong emphasis on data protection and user confidentiality, aiming to ensure secure operations for brokers and marketers.

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