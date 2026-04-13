UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its prime residential project - Azizi Central - located within the Al Furjan community in Dubai is approaching project delivery, with works now 98% complete.

Giving a project update, Azizi said construction is progressing steadily, with the structure, blockwork, internal plastering, tiling, HVAC, and elevator installations now finalised.

A total of 320 workers have been deployed on-site to maintain momentum, said the developer.

Thanks to this move, Azizi Central is now all set for timely delivery. The MEP stands at 98%, while external elements and façade are at 97%, it stated. The swimming pool has reached 98%, and overall finishes stand at 99%.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The upcoming handover of Azizi Central marks a significant milestone for us and reflects the pace and precision with which we have advanced the project."

"Azizi Central perfectly exemplifies our commitment to build quality, thoughtful planning, and prime location. Each home delivered is a promise kept, designed to create lasting value for both investors and end users," he stated.

Strategically positioned in Al Furjan, one of Dubai’s most rapidly growing residential areas, Azizi Central offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet modern lifestyle requirements.

It features a host of amenities, including landscaped walkways, a state-of-the-art gym, separate pools for adults and children, outdoor seating, a BBQ zone, and ample parking facilities. The development also boasts a variety of retail and dining options, catering to everyday needs and leisure preferences.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

