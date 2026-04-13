BNW Developments, a leading private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced its foray into Dubai's real estate market with launch of Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam, within the Al Furjan community.

As world's first property by fashion, luxury, and lifestyle entrepreneur Michel Adam Lisowski, the Orvessa Residences marks a departure from conventional luxury, translating decades of global lifestyle authority into a living experience defined by fluidity, harmony, and functional precision, said the key developer in a statement.

Lisowski's design philosophy, synonymous with premium culture of FashionTV, creates a sanctuary where architectural expression is balanced with functional precision.

Orvessa Residences features a collection of 92 thoughtfully designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Each residence is engineered to balance functional precision with high-fashion aesthetic synonymous with Michel Adam vision. Residents will enjoy a carefully curated suite of amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, fully equipped gym, co-working spaces, outdoor lounges, family seating areas, BBQ zones, steam and sauna facilities, and a dedicated kids' play area, reinforcing project's positioning as a lifestyle-led sanctuary rather than just a residential address, stated the developer.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments said: "Orvessa Residences is a natural evolution of BNW's ethos, where spatial fluidity is guided by intention. Through our partnership with Michel Adam, we are introducing a distinctive design language to Dubai, anchored in our core discipline: rigorous investment fundamentals, long-term value creation, and uncompromising quality."

"Every detail has been carefully considered to create enduring assets, with end-user experience shaping every curve," he stated.

As single largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW expands its prestigious branded residences portfolio to Al Furjan with this landmark 6th project, through a design approach defined by clarity, craft, and enduring value, he added.

Strategically located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Furjan continues to emerge as one of Dubai's most connected communities, offering an ideal balance of urban accessibility and neighbourhood calm. With lush landscapes, community parks, and walkable spaces, it is especially appealing to end-users and long-term investors seeking both lifestyle and sustained growth, it added.

For Michel Adam, Orvessa Residences is a personal expression of movement, harmony, and emotional design. "Architecture should make you feel something moment you arrive, and Orvessa Residences was designed to flow visually and emotionally," noted the lifestyle entrepreneur.

"Dubai is a city that celebrates ambition and beauty, and this collaboration with BNW Developments has allowed me to translate my design philosophy into homes that are meant to be lived in, not just admired," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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