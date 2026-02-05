Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of UAE's national railway network, has awarded multibillion-dollar design-and-build contracts for the civil works and station packages of the high-speed railway (HSR) line connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a MEED post in LinkedIn said.

The contract for the construction of the Abu Dhabi side of the railway was awarded to a consortium comprising Abu Dhabi's National Projects Construction (NPC), Trojan Tunnelling, Turkiye's Kalyon and Beijing-headquartered China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

The other deal, comprising the construction of the Dubai side of the railway, was awarded to a consortium comprising India's Larsen & Toubro, Beijing-based China Harbour Engineering Company and local firm Wade Adams, the MEED post saod.

MEED understands that the whole scheme is worth about $6.5 billion.

US-based Jacobs is the designer for the NPC group. French engineering firm Egis and Singapore’s Surbana Jurong are the designers for the L&T-led consortium.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that the new high-speed train between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reduce the travel time between the two emirates to just 30 minutes.

The proposed high-speed rail, that will run at 350kmph, marks a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and sustainability.

An official earlier said the high-speed rail network, connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will not only facilitate rapid and convenient travel but also serve as a catalyst for enhanced economic and social integration.

The network will encompass six strategically located stations: Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and stations in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the Jaddaf area in Dubai, he added.

He further elaborated that the high-speed rail system, operating entirely on electric power, aligns seamlessly with the UAE's national commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

This is in addition to the regular Rail Passenger Train services that will be rolled out in 2026, according to Etihad Rail. It will travel at 200kmph, and can accommodate up to 400 passengers. It has the same rail as the cargo trains, and will have four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

The Rail Passenger Services will connect 11 cities and regions with the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah. The passenger train will transport 400 passengers per train.

The first four stations for the regular train will be: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

The travel time for the train will be:

* Abu Dhabi – Dubai: 57 minutes

* Abu Dhabi – Ruwais: 70 minutes

* Abu Dhabi – Fujairah: 105 minutes

By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually.

Furthermore, the initial four passenger train stations will be strategically integrated with existing metro and bus networks to provide a seamless and comprehensive multimodal transportation experience.

