Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced the launch of the official operations of its fully autonomous RT6 taxi vehicles developed by Baidu Apollo Go. Set for public rollout during the first quarter, the system ensures safe and seamless mobility on roads open to live traffic.

Sheikh Hamdan took a ride in the autonomous vehicle to the venue of the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah, marking a significant step that reflects the emirate’s rapid progress in adopting future mobility solutions and translating its vision and strategic plans into practical, on-the-ground applications.

This milestone paves the way for the public launch of the service in Q1 2026.

During the journey, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the operating mechanism of the fully autonomous vehicle, which functions through an integrated system powered by artificial intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, and autonomous decision-making systems, reported Wam.

The system ensures safe and seamless mobility within a real urban environment and on roads open to live traffic, it stated.

The launch was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of RTA Board.

The operation of the driverless taxi service in Dubai is the result of cooperation between RTA and Baidu Apollo Go, which commenced following a meeting held during the last year's edition of World Governments Summit.

The meeting explored prospects for co-operation in the field of autonomous mobility and reviewed the company’s global experience and expertise, in line with Dubai’s direction to accelerate the adoption of future technologies in the transport sector.

Sixth generation of autonomous taxi vehicles

According to RTA, the vehicle represents the sixth generation of autonomous taxi vehicles and has been specifically designed to deliver large-scale autonomous mobility services. It is equipped with more than 40 sensors, including high-precision LiDAR systems, multi-band radars, and advanced cameras.

These technologies enable the vehicle to comprehensively perceive its surroundings, respond to changing traffic conditions, and make real-time decisions in line with approved safety standards in the transport sector, it stated.

The operation of the vehicle relies on an advanced software ecosystem that integrates real-time data, high-definition maps, and deep-learning algorithms.

This enables efficient navigation in complex urban environments and interaction with intersections, pedestrians, and other vehicles, while fully complying with traffic laws and regulations, it added.

This technology is underpinned by extensive operational experience, with the operator’s vehicles having completed more than 150 million km of safe driving and carried out over 10 million autonomous mobility trips across several cities.

Large-scale commercial deployment

This experience has contributed to the development of mature and scalable operational models that meet the requirements of large-scale commercial deployment.

Co-operation between RTA and the Chinese group Baidu witnessed rapid progress over a short period, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the commencement of operational trials of autonomous vehicles on selected roads across the emirate.

The transition from the planning phase to actual implementation was achieved within approximately 10 months, reflecting the efficiency of Dubai’s regulatory framework, the speed of decision-making, and the readiness of its smart infrastructure.

Baidu Apollo Go inaugurated an autonomous vehicle operations and control centre in Dubai, marking the company’s first operations centre outside China.

This step reflects the confidence of global companies in the emirate’s advanced regulatory environment and its ability to accommodate and develop next-generation mobility technologies, alongside plans to expand the company’s autonomous vehicle fleet in Dubai to more than 1,000 vehicles in the coming years.

Integrated hub for autonomous vehicle fleet

The centre is located at Dubai Science Park and spans an area of 2,000 sq m. It has been designed as a fully integrated hub for managing and operating the autonomous vehicle fleet, comprising a command and control centre, simulation and training rooms, as well as operational and maintenance facilities.

The centre enables the management of daily operations, continuous monitoring of vehicle performance, software updates, and the execution of maintenance and technical inspection activities. It also supports safety testing and ensures rapid and effective response to operational commands.

Serving as a critical link between smart road infrastructure, vehicle systems, and decision-making centres, the facility enhances the readiness of the ecosystem for the gradual expansion of autonomous taxi services across the emirate.

This development represents a significant milestone in Dubai’s efforts to advance a smart and sustainable mobility system founded on innovation, the deployment of AI, and partnerships with leading global companies. It contributes to improving quality of life, enhancing mobility efficiency, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in anticipating and shaping the future of transport.

