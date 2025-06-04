Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed early on Wednesday, with U.S. President Donald Trump's duties on steel and aluminium going into effect, marking the latest chapter in a trade war that has rattled global markets.

Investor focus continues to be on the pace of trade negotiations, with a possible call this week between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the spotlight. This comes after Trump accused China on Friday for violating a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Oil prices dipped, with Brent crude futures down 0.3% to $65.46 a barrel by 0644 GMT. Prices were weighed down by increasing OPEC+ output and continued concerns over the global economic outlook due to trade tensions.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was up 0.49%. Arabian Pipes Company gained 3.63% in early trade. JP Morgan also said on Tuesday that the kingdom was set to issue $12.6 billion in bonds for the rest of the year.

Markets in the UAE were trading higher, with Dubai's main share index up 0.14% and Abu Dhabi's benchmark index up 0.15% in early trade.

In Dubai, Commercial Bank of Dubai was the top gainer on the index, up 3.04%.The index is set for a third consecutive session of gains.

Qatar's benchmark stock index was down 0.36%, with maritime and logistics services provider Qatar Navigation down 1.09%, the top loser on the index.

Qatar recorded a budget deficit of 0.5 billion riyals ($133.31 million) in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from the finance ministry. Total revenue stood at 49.9 billion riyals, down 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

Wednesday is the deadline for countries to submit their best proposals for trade deals with the U.S. and a chance to avoid Trump's hefty tariffs.

Markets are also expecting the wildfires that have swept Canada since last month to impact oil supply, despite a temporary relief from wet weather. Wildfires in Alberta have affected more than 7% of the country's crude oil output, according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)



Reuters