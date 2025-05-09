KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Public Works has announced that maintenance work is underway on the Fahaheel Expressway heading towards Kuwait City, as part of its broader infrastructure development strategy.

The initiative is one of 18 road rehabilitation projects being carried out across Kuwait’s governorates, aligned with the national development strategy, "New Kuwait 2035."

In a statement, the ministry affirmed its commitment to implementing the highest engineering and safety standards to ensure high-quality execution. The road upgrades are part of a comprehensive modernization plan aimed at enhancing the country's transportation infrastructure.

Eng. Sultan Al-Otaibi, Deputy Supervising Engineer for both the Fahaheel Expressway and King Fahd Road, confirmed that field teams from the ministry are actively present on-site to monitor progress under new contracts related to extensive road maintenance.

According to Al-Otaibi, the ongoing work includes soil treatment and the application of three asphalt layers—classified as Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3—to ensure durability and improved road performance.

He urged citizens and residents to follow updates from the General Traffic Department, particularly regarding temporary road closures, to minimize inconvenience and avoid traffic congestion during the maintenance period.

The Fahaheel Expressway project represents a key milestone in Kuwait’s infrastructure renewal efforts as the country continues investing in sustainable and efficient road systems.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

