SINGAPORE: The U.S. dollar was steady on Tuesday in tight trading as Washington and Beijing remained locked in trade talks that left investors on edge and hesitant in placing major bets while looking ahead to U.S. inflation report later in the week.

Top economic officials from the world's two largest economies sought to defuse a bitter dispute that has widened from tariffs to restrictions over rare earths, with trade talks extending to a second day in London.

The talks come after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone last week and at a crucial time for both economies, which are showing signs of strain from Trump's cascade of tariff orders since January.

The lack of firm details from the talks despite positive notes from some officials and Trump meant the currency markets were frigid in Asian hours as traders held their position, reluctant to make major moves.

The U.S. dollar was little changed against the yen at 144.57 in early trading. The euro last fetched $1.1425 and sterling was 0.1% firmer at $1.3563.

"The extension of talks and some positive soundbites from the U.S. officials could offer short-term relief, markets are unlikely to buy into this optimism without real structural progress," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

Washington and Beijing are trying to revive a temporary truce struck in Geneva that had briefly lowered trade tensions and calmed markets.

"Unlike the Geneva talks, where tariff relief provided easy wins, the London talks are now tackling thornier issues like chip export controls, rare earths, and student visas," said Chanana.

"These are long-term, strategic matters—not easily resolved over a few days. That makes it harder to deliver a positive surprise."

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk sentiment, was flat at $0.652, while the New Zealand dollar was a touch firmer at $0.6058, staying close to the seven-month peak it touched last week.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, was steady at 98.986, not far from the six-week low it touched last week.

The index is down 8.7% this year as investors flee U.S. assets worried about the impact of tariffs and trade tensions on its economy and growth.

Investor focus this week will be on the consumer price index report for May, due on Wednesday. The report could give insight into the tariff impact at a time investors are wary of any flare-ups in inflation.

The CPI report will be one of the last key pieces of data before the Federal Reserve's June 17-18 meeting, with the U.S. central bank widely expected to hold rates steady.

Fed officials have signalled that they are in no rush to cut interest rates and signs of economic resilience will likely cement their stance, but traders are pricing in nearly two 25-basis point cuts by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)