RABAT: Head of Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah has met with Moroccan Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdulsamad Qayouh to discuss promoting air transport cooperation to serve mutual interest.

Sheikh Humoud, in a statement to KUNA after meeting Qayouh last night, said they discussed cooperation in training and exchange of expertise with the objective of boosting integration in civil aviation sector as well as importance of the direct flights between the two countries, which have seen rising demand.

The meeting took place on sidelines of a meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab civil aviation organization, currently taking place in Rabat.

Sheikh Humoud said they underlined importance of deepening strategic partnership, developing human resources and exchange of training programs, as well as bolstering air safety.

