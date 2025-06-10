SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat slid for a second session on Tuesday, with prices close to a one-week low on pressure from the Northern Hemisphere harvest and a forecast of higher output in top exporter Russia.

Soybeans edged higher as talks between China, the world's No. 1 importer of the oilseed, and the United States, the second largest exporter, got underway to resolve their trade dispute that has hit farm trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.7% to $5.38-1/2 a bushel, as of 0017 GMT, the lowest since June 4. Corn fell 0.4% to $4.32 a bushel and soybean added 0.1% to $10.57 a bushel.

* Wheat futures face headwinds as the winter wheat harvest got under way and the market paused after last week's bounce.

* There was additional pressure on the wheat market after Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for 2025 wheat harvest by 1.8 million metric tons to 82.8 million tons, citing good weather.

* However, the U.S. harvest is off to a slow start. After the CBOT closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said winter wheat was 4% harvested, up just a percentage point from the previous week, lagging the five-year average of 7%.

* The USDA rated 71% of the country's corn crop in good to excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 69% the week prior and slightly above the average estimate from a Reuters survey of analysts.

* The agency pegged 68% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, a slight improvement from the previous week and in line with expectations.

* The USDA reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 1.657 million tons, topping trade expectations. However, with Brazil's second-crop corn harvest getting started, the window for U.S. corn sales may be slowing.

* The focus in the soybean market is on U.S.-China trade talks.

* U.S.-China trade talks were set to extend to a second day in London as top economic officials from the world's two largest economies sought to defuse bitter dispute that has widened from tariffs to restrictions over rare earths.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, and small net buyers of soymeal futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks climbed on Monday while the dollar retreated as talks began in London between the United States and China, aimed at cooling a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)