MAKKAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced that a midday work ban under the sun will be in force for all private sector companies and establishments from Sunday, June 15.



The ministry, in cooperation with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will start imposing the work ban from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., for a period of three months ending on September 15, 2025.



The ministry said that the decision is part of preserving the safety and health of workers in the private sector by banning their work in the open under direct sunlight. It also aims to protect them from potential health risks, and provide a healthy and safe work environment in accordance with international occupational safety and health standards.



The ministry called on employers to organize working hours and adhere to the provisions of this decision. This will contribute to providing a safe work environment free from various hazards and enhance the efficiency and prevention measures to reduce occupational injuries and diseases resulting from exposure to direct sunlight, which will impact productivity.



The ministry published on its website the Procedural Guide for occupational safety and health to prevent the effects of sun exposure and heat exhaustion. It urged all to notify about any violation of the work ban decision via the ministry's customer service phone number 19911 or smartphone application.

