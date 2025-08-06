SALALAH: The Ministry of Labour wrapped up its ‘Future of Work Forum’ on Tuesday, capping two days of dynamic discussions that brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and labour market experts from Oman and abroad.

Held as part of Labour Forum 2025, the event explored how Oman’s work environment is evolving — and what must be done to make it future-ready. From social protections to career guidance and the rise of mental resilience in the workplace, the sessions reflected a bold vision to reshape how people live and work in Oman.

One of the headline sessions, “Fostering an Enabling Work Environment and Attracting Talent", tackled some of the most pressing questions in the labour space. Experts discussed how stronger public-private partnerships, better occupational safety, and smarter social protection systems can empower Omanis to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.

Another key panel, “Social Dialogue and the Future of Labour Markets", focused on how inclusive conversations among governments, businesses and workers can help shape balanced, fair and resilient labour policies. Participants called for new models of engagement to ensure that all voices — from factory floors to boardrooms — have a role in shaping the future of work.

Running alongside the main forum, the “Future Talents: Thought and Work” student exhibition continued to draw visitors. Featuring creative projects by vocational college students, the exhibition included a standout workshop on “Psychological and Professional Resilience” — a timely reminder that soft skills are just as vital as technical ones in today’s workplace. The exhibition remains open to the public until Thursday, August 7.

