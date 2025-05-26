Duqm: Karwa Motors, through its factory in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD), has launched its latest product for logistics, military and public transport, as part of its strategic partnership with Impel and technical cooperation with MAN.

The product was developed in line with the needs of local, regional and international markets, and reflects the company's ability to keep pace with the latest technologies to serve government and private entities.

This product also confirms the company's commitment to enhancing local automotive manufacturing in the Sultanate of Oman and expanding the scope of industrial innovation to produce vehicles that keep pace with new demands that meet market needs.

The company showcased a diverse range of vehicles that boast the highest standards of safety and efficiency, meeting the needs of transportation between cities and remote areas, enhancing its role in supporting the transportation sector's infrastructure.

The company announced its continued cooperation with Armored Group to develop and armour vehicles for special uses, which contributes to expanding its range of specialised products and supports its drive to meet the needs of various vital sectors.

Dr. Ibrahim Ali Al Balushi, CEO of Karwa Motors, said that the launch of the latest vehicle products comes within the framework of the company's efforts to develop the automotive industry in the Sultanate of Oman, meet the needs of local markets, export to regional and international markets, and provide the industrial sector with new products that contribute to achieving self-sufficiency.

He added in a statement to the Oman News Agency that this type of vehicle enhances the presence of Omani industries in regional and global markets, contributes to achieving economic diversification goals, and increases the added value of national industry.

He emphasised that vehicle production represents an important step in the company's path toward industrial and technological expansion, and enhances the Sultanate of Oman's position as an advanced centre for manufacturing specialised vehicles and equipment, benefiting from the integrated infrastructure provided by the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

Karwa Motors is a strategic investment between the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Investment Authority, and the State of Qatar, represented by the national transport company, Mowasalat Qatar.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

