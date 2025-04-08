Morocco is planning to invite bids for a giant power storage facility with a capacity of nearly 1,600 megawatts (MW) within a long-term programme to expand renewable energy sources in its national power network, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The facility, which uses large batteries for storage, will be built in Northwest Morocco and supply power to Kenitra and nearby areas, Sabah Akadir said.

The National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) will invite bids for the project, which will gradually be commissioned in 2026, it said.

The contract includes designs, operation and maintenance on a long-term basis, the report said, adding that it would store power produced by solar and wind energy facilities in Morocco.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

