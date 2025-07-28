RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Syria’s Minister of Energy Eng. Mohammad Al-Bashir in Riyadh on Sunday to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation across various energy sectors.



During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen ties in petroleum supply, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and investment opportunities.



The talks also covered knowledge exchange in developing projects, policies, and regulations in the energy sector, with a shared aim of supporting Syria’s development efforts.



Following the meeting, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Syria to enhance cooperation in energy.



The MoU outlines joint efforts in petroleum, gas, petrochemicals, electricity, power interconnection, and renewable energy.

