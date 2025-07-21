CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power company signed several memoranda of understanding with European companies to export renewable energy and green hydrogen from the kingdom to Europe, the Saudi energy ministry said on Sunday.

The European companies included France's TotalEnergies , Italy's Edison and Germany's EnBW .

The Saudi company also signed separate agreements with other companies including Germany's Siemens Energy to develop energy transmission corridors.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammmad Al Gebaly; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)



