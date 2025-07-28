Under the directives of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information Technology and Communication (MCICT), Bahrain's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) launched the national policy for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also adopted the Guiding Manual on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence Use in the GCC, issued by The Ministerial Committee for eGovernment of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

The national policy emphasises compliance with key national regulations, including the Personal Data Protection Law, the Protection of Information and State Documents Law, and the Open Data Policy, as well as the Guiding Manual on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence Use, which was adopted through GCC collaboration.

Available at www.iga.gov.bh, the policy establishes a comprehensive framework to regulate AI use in Bahrain, ensuring alignment with national priorities and maximizing its benefits.

iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed said the policy aims to promote the responsible and secure use of AI to drive economic and social growth, while improving government efficiency across key sectors.

The framework supports Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aligning with ethical standards and national and international regulations.

Al Qaed highlighted the vital role of government entities in raising awareness and developing national expertise through targeted training as well as iGA’s ongoing efforts in delivering workshops to educate ministry and government employees on AI applications, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and public services, enhancing Bahrain’s regional and global competitiveness.

Al Qaed noted that government entities in Bahrain are committed to integrating AI into public services in a practical, systematic way to unify and regulate related initiatives and investments.

This aims to boost performance, streamline procedures, and add value for citizens and residents, he added.

Through this national framework, the iGA seeks to strengthen public trust in modern technologies and build an innovative, sustainable, digitally-driven society, reinforcing Bahrain’s regional artificial intelligence leadership.

The National Policy for the Use of Artificial Intelligence is designed for officials and employees involved in developing and implementing digital services within government entities, as well as decision-makers and legislators.

It supports academics and researchers working in the field of AI and other digital technologies, citizens and residents who utilize smart government services, and organizations responsible for awareness and training initiatives.

According to iGA, the policy also aims to establish a comprehensive framework to ensure the ethical and safe use of AI technologies.

It is based on four main pillars: legal compliance, AI use and adoption, public education and awareness, and enhancing local and international cooperation to foster partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The guiding manual complements the national policy, reflecting shared Gulf values and ensuring AI use respects human dignity, Islamic principles, and GCC national identity.

It also promotes regional co-operation, environmental protection, sustainability, and human well-being. Its core principles include preserving human autonomy, ensuring system safety and reliability, promoting justice and non-discrimination, and protecting privacy and data security.

The iGA affirmed that aligning the policy with the manual strengthens Bahrain’s AI governance framework.

This integrated approach promotes responsible, effective AI use, supports digital transformation, builds public trust, and advances the kingdom’s goal of becoming an innovative, sustainable digital nation, it added.

