RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports announced the extension of the grace period for the final departure of visit visa holders across all categories and designations.



The new 30-day window will begin on the 1st of Safar, 1447 AH, and is conditional on the payment of applicable fees and fines as stipulated by Saudi regulations.



According to the statement, eligible individuals can benefit from this initiative by submitting a request through the “Tawasul” service available on the Ministry of Interior’s digital platform “Absher.”



The directorate urged all visitors to take advantage of the extended period within the specified timeframe to ensure legal departure from the Kingdom and avoid further penalties.



The initiative aims to streamline exit procedures and support compliance with Saudi Arabia’s residency and immigration laws.

