ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the appointment of Hussain Sultan Lootah as its Acting Chief Executive Officer.

An industry veteran with three decades of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry, Lootah brings deep expertise in finance, commercial strategy, project management, and talent development.

His career spans key leadership roles in the field, where he led operations and drove significant progress in Emiratisation and human capital development, said ENOC Group in a statement.

He takes over from Saif Humaid Al Falasi, who led the Group’s progress and expansion for the last 10 years.

The appointment aligns with the Group's commitment to drive the future of energy and support Dubai's ambitious plans of economic diversification and sustainable development, said the Emirati group in a statement.

On his new role, Lootah said: "ENOC Group is at the forefront of building a more sustainable energy landscape for the UAE and the wider region."

"I am honoured to step into this new role and be part of the ENOC Group success journey, and look forward to working closely with ENOC’s talent and leaders to build on its legacy of innovation and excellence," he added

A wholly-owned entity of Dubai government, ENOC is integral to the emirate’s success. It owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration and production, supply and operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial and industrial use.-TradeArabia News Service

