Arabian Drilling Company has announced the appointment of Fahad Abdullah Al Bani as its new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Ghassan Abdulaziz Mirdad from his position due to personal reasons.

Announcing this, Arabian Drilling Company Board of Directors lauded Mirdad for the tremendous efforts taken by him during his tenure and for his contribution to the company's growth.

Welcoming Al Bani, the board members said he was a seasoned upstream leader with nearly three decades of expertise in drilling engineering, unconventional resources, and large-scale operational excellence.

Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Unconventional Reservoir Engineering Drilling & Completion at the Saudi oil giant Aramco, where he propelled advancements in digitalisation, automation and innovative well-delivery technologies, said Arabian Drilling Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Al Bani had also taken on various managerial roles, including board member of Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling Company (Sanad).-TradeArabia News Service

