

Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) announced on Thursday that it has signed Land Use Agreements with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) for its proposed green ammonia.

The company said in a statement that these agreements will enable comprehensive feasibility studies and finalise engineering designs over the coming months for a green ammonia production facility, which will also include a photovoltaic (PV) farm, within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.

The agreements were formally signed on behalf of JGA by Wael Suleiman, Chairman of the Board; on behalf of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) by Ramzi Kabariti, Commissioner for Youth and Entrepreneurship; and on behalf of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) by its CEO, Hussein Al-Safadi.

The project, estimated to produce between 100,000 and 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, will involve a combination of modern technologies, including electrolysis powered by renewable energy, seawater desalination, and advanced energy storage systems, according to the press statement. The primary objective is to develop an off-grid, self-sustained energy system to power the entire ammonia plant, ensuring minimal environmental impact and optimal energy efficiency.

Marlena Krohn, Vice-Chairman of the Board of JGA, said: "Our approach to green ammonia production is groundbreaking. By integrating solar energy with advanced battery storage and hydrogen compression systems, we aim to revolutionise the production process, making it both sustainable and scalable."

JGA has delivered both the Technical Report and the Pre-feasibility study, while the Jordanian company Dar Al-Handasah has completed the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The project will be developed in stages, starting with site assessment and leading to construction and full operation, which is planned in 5 years' time.

The project is anticipated to start operations by 2029.

