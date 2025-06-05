Nearly 95 new projects were launched in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025, which are expected to add 29,000 residential units to the market, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Cavendish Maxwell.



Approximately 9,300 residential units were completed in the first quarter of 2025, with apartments accounting for 79 percent of the total and the remainder comprising villas and townhouses, the report said.



This marks the second-highest quarterly completion volume in the past two years, surpassed only by the fourth quarter of 2023.



Dubai’s housing supply is expected to see substantial growth, with nearly 300,000 units projected to enter the market by 2028.



A significant portion of this new supply is anticipated in 2026 and 2027, indicating a potential surge in completions during those years, the report said.



Over the rest of 2025, 73,000 units are forecast for delivery. However, actual completions may be impacted by shifting market dynamics, evolving buyer preferences, and potential delays in construction timelines.



“Given these factors, it will be crucial to observe how developers adjust their strategies to manage this increased supply, respond to market demand, and ensure timely delivery,” the consultancy stated.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

