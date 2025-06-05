UAE-based One Development has announced the official launch of its prime development - DO Hotels & Residences Dubai - featuring a collection of elegant hotel rooms and spacious well-designed residences along with other key amenities.

The DO Hotels & Residences Dubai was unveiled by the developer together with global music icon Amr Diab at a grand ceremony hosted at the Conrad Grand Ballroom on Dubai Islands.

It marked the launch of the region’s first AI-powered, music-themed boutique hotel under the One/AD brand, marking a flagship destination for this innovative hospitality concept.

Integrating bold design, immersive soundscapes, and cutting-edge technology, DO Hotels & Residences introduces a uniquely transformative approach to hospitality, One that harmonizes with the rhythm of life, it stated.

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of One Development and Vice Chairman of One/AD, Said: "This launch marks a defining moment for us at One Development. It is more than a hospitality project it’s a symbol of what the future holds when innovation, art and technology come together."

"Partnering with Amr Diab to create an experience where guests can truly ‘Live the Beat’ reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of lifestyle destinations, right here in the UAE," noted Gebely.

"Every element of Do Hotels & Residences - Dubai Islands is thoughtfully crafted to appeal to adventurous travellers, connoisseurs of a soulful ambiance and those seeking a more permanent, immersive living experience, while enjoying the expansive panoramic sea, city and marina views," he stated.

It redefines how people live, stay, and connect, offering a new standard in lifestyle-enhancing travel.

"From elegant hotel rooms to spacious, beautifully-designed residences, and with a host of world-class amenities and services on site, every space is designed to be an extension of our guests’ aspirations: a place where music is not just heard, it permeates the very fabric of your life, and where our own two fully equipped recording studios keep you in tune with your inner rhythms," he noted.

Rooted in Amr Diab’s creative vision and ethos of “Live the Beat,” DO Hotels & Residences delivers a guest experience that merges AI-powered personalization with luxury hospitality, music, wellness and contemporary design.

Aligned with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, the project contributes to national tourism goals by attracting international investment, supporting regional economic growth, and redefining luxury hospitality through the integration of technology and the arts, he added.

