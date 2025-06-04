UAE-based developer Alef announced on Wednesday that it has broken ground on the 1.1 billion UAE dirhams Al Mamsha Raseel residential project within its Al Mamsha master development in Muwaileh in Sharjah emirate.

The main contractor for the 2,210-unit project is China’s CC-7 (China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven Ltd).

Al Mamsha Raseel marks Zone 3 of Al Mamsha and is expected to be completed by December 2028.

Al Mamsha Sharjah is divided into three zones: Zone 1 – Al Mamsha Souks, Zone 2 – Al Mamsha Seerah and Zone 3 – Al Mamsha Raseel.

Al Mamsha Seerah encompasses three residential complexes housing a total of 1,586 units.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.