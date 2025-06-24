Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a $20 million contract with Turkish company ?irikçio?lu Grubu to establish a denim manufacturing plant in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The project will span 16,700 square meters and will focus on producing denim yarns, threads, and fabrics—the essential raw materials for jeans production.

Half of the plant’s annual output, projected at 18 million tons of fabric, will serve export markets, while the other half will meet the demands of local Egyptian factories.

The facility is expected to create around 500 direct job opportunities.

Chairman of SCZone Walid Gamal El-Din described the project as a significant step in SCZONE’s broader strategy to localize high-value textile industries and enhance Egypt’s export capacity.

He noted that this marks the 25th project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, bringing total investments there to $681.5 million and generating 34,955 direct job opportunities.