Sharjah real estate developer Alef Group has launched Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) within its AED5 billion ($1.36 billion) Al Mamsha Sharjah, based in the Al Muwaileh area of the northern emirate.

A fully-walkable community, Al Mamsha Sharjah has been divided into three zones: Zone 1 – Al Mamsha Souks, Zone 2 – Al Mamsha Seerah and Zone 3 – Al Mamsha Raseel.

According to Alef, the Al Mamsha Raseel (pure water in Arabic) is being designed as a new aqua living community in the heart of New Sharjah. On completion, it will boast a total of 2,210 residential units with a mix of modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with their own private terraces.

The project, which is being set up at an investment of AED1.6 billion, will also feature a variety of stunning water features, including interactive fountains in play areas.

These will all serve to enhance the setting of the mixed-use buildings and enviable homes, said a top official.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3). The development will embody key elements of Sharjah's rich history. It will highlight Sharjah’s leadership in the fields of culture, education, and urbanisation," remarked Group CEO Issa Ataya.

Designed with ample walkways, landscaping and water features, Al Mamsha Raseel is expected to appeal to a range of tastes and budgets. Consisting of Darb, it will also feature a selection of homes which will have the added luxury of open spaces, he stated.

"Al Mamsha Sharjah will, undoubtedly, make a positive contribution to the development of our city," he added.

