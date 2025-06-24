UAE - SSH, a leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision company, has secured the lead design consultancy contract for the new Radisson RED Hotel on Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

A 269-room lifestyle hotel, it will mark a significant milestone for the Radisson RED brand in the region, bringing a bold new hospitality experience to one of the UAE’s fastest-growing tourist destinations.

Located on Marjan Island, the hotel will sit within a vibrant district featuring a mix of retail, dining, and leisure experiences, including a large mall and a signature water fountain.

The property will showcase a refreshed design ethos for the Radisson RED brand in the region, evolving its signature loft-industrial aesthetic into a softer, resort-inspired style.

Both the architecture and interiors will incorporate natural materials and muted tones, creating a warm and contemporary atmosphere that complements the relaxed coastal ambiance of Marjan Island.

Targeted towards Millennial and Gen Z travellers seeking a unique, design-led experience, this ambitious lifestyle hotel will also mark the first franchised Radisson RED property in the UAE to feature the updated RED concept.

Just a short walk from the pristine shoreline, with exclusive private beach access for guests, the hotel promises a fresh, vibrant hospitality experience offering contemporary guestrooms and suites designed with modern elements and premium amenities, staying true to the Radisson RED brand’s energetic, design-driven ethos.

Leading boutique advisory firm, Stirling Hospitality Advisors, is acting as owner representative on behalf of BB Holding, orchestrating the collaboration between stakeholders and overseeing the successful delivery of the hotel.

"We are excited to collaborate with BB Holding, Radisson, and SSH International Consultants on this exceptional lifestyle project. This venture will set a new benchmark for design and guest experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are proud to be part of bringing this vision to life," remarked Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors.

"This project represents an exciting evolution of the Radisson RED brand in the region, and SSH is thrilled to bring our design expertise to a destination with such potential," remarked Michael Byron, Managing Director at SSH, UAE.

"The hotel’s creative brief allows us to explore bold, innovative design solutions that deliver a guest experience aligned with the future of hospitality," he stated.

The hotel will offer a range of amenities, including four distinct dining venues: an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop specialty restaurant, a stylish lobby lounge bar, and a laid-back poolside bar.

Guests will also enjoy a fully equipped gym, an outdoor pool, a serene spa, and dedicated MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities – positioning the hotel as a prime destination for both relaxation and corporate events.

"As the lead design consultant, SSH is responsible for delivering pre-contract and post-contract services, managing the project’s design from pre-concept through to the issue-for-construction stage, and providing construction supervision services during execution," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

