UAE - Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a strategic collaboration with masterdeveloper Emaar Properties that will see the duo work on the expansion of the metro station at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall to mainly accommodate the growing number of passengers passing through these stations.

The move is aimed at handling the passenger rush, particularly during New Year’s Eve, public holidays, and national events and holidays, said RTA in a statement.

Once the expansion work gets completed, the station’s area will be increase from 6,700 to 8,500 sq m, thus increasing its hourly capacity by 65% from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers.

According to RTA, the station will then be able to serve up to 220,000 passengers per day.

The architectural design of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station follows the same concept applied to elevated stations on the Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro.

Inspired by the shape of a seashell, the station maintains an interior design philosophy that prioritises safety, security, and ease of movement, said RTA in a statement.

It emphasises clarity and simplicity while reducing walking distances wherever possible. The internal layout preserves visual connectivity, and ground-level entrances are seamlessly integrated with public transport and alternative mobility options such as bicycles and e-scooters. The station also offers direct pedestrian access and smooth integration with the surrounding urban environment, it stated.

It is designed to be fully inclusive, considering the needs of People of Determination, senior citizens, residents, and parents with strollers, it added.

On the key expansion, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is a key hub in the Dubai Metro network, thanks to its strategic location. It serves as a convenient and efficient gateway for residents and visitors, particularly during large-scale events and holidays, particularly New Year’s Eve, Eids, national events and public holidays."

"This expansion project responds to sustained and rising demand for metro services, with projections extending to 2040. Passenger numbers during New Year’s Eve exceed 110,000, and the station has recorded an average annual ridership growth of 7.5% over the past five years," he stated.

According to him, since its opening in early 2010, these stations have experienced consistent growth in usage.

"Passenger numbers rose from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, reaching 7.885 million in 2019, averaging 43,000 boarding and alighting daily," he noted.

"In 2022, the figure climbed to 8.827 million, surpassed 10.202 million in 2023 (56,000 daily average), and exceeded 10.577 million in 2024, with nearly 58,000 daily boarding and alighting," he added.

In addition to this, Al Tayer said the project scope included provisions for enhancing entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate access, expanding concourse and platform areas besides installation of additional escalators and elevators, and setting up separating entry and exit gates to optimise passenger movement.

