Riyadh - Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Securities House, a Kuwaiti public joint stock company listed on Boursa Kuwait.

The MoU, signed on 22 June 2025, supports Asas Makeen’s objectives to expand its business scope and enhance cooperation in real estate development across Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the two parties will identify and execute investment opportunities in strategic projects and develop real estate products that meet evolving market needs and trends.

In line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the memorandum is valid for one year and will be automatically renewed thereafter.

Earlier on 16 June, Asas Makeen signed a SAR 240 million agreement with the National Housing Company (NHC) to develop the Tali’at Al-Mashraqiyah project in eastern Riyadh.

