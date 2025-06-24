Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (Fakeeh Care) has obtained a Sharia-compliant credit facility worth 938 million Saudi riyals ($250.01 million) from Alinma Bank.



The credit facility will be available to all Fakeeh Care group entities and will support their expansion plans, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.



The facility includes SAR 638 million in long-term financing and SAR 300 million in short-term credit facilities. The facility is backed by a corporate promissory note as collateral.



The new credit facility replaces previously existing arrangements valued at SAR 838 million for Fakeeh Care and SAR 570 million for Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital Medical Company (DSFH Riyadh), the statement said.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg,com)