Presight today announced the 10 startups who have won their place as part of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, a strategic launchpad designed to propel AI startups to scale with speed, impact, and commercial intent.

The announcement follows an evaluation and selection process that attracted 120 applications from AI startups across 17 countries, spanning diverse sectors such as Smart Cities, Fintech, Energy, AI Governance, and Sovereign AI.

The shortlisted pool of 15 global finalists was selected to participate in the final pitch days, held on 2–3 June. The event featured in-person pitches in Abu Dhabi at Presight’s office and virtual presentations from international startups. Finalists had already raised over US$150 million collectively, backed by leading global accelerators like Microsoft, Google, Alchemist, and Techstars, underscoring the exceptional calibre of applicants.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said, “The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator is more than a program—it’s a strategic growth engine for both visionary startups and Presight itself. We launched this initiative to identify and scale the most promising AI innovations globally, integrate them into our ecosystem, and drive transformative impact across industries. In providing the 10 AI startups with access to infrastructure, mentorship, and market reach, we’re accelerating their growth and our own innovation pipeline. This approach allows us to build a portfolio of world-class AI solutions faster and more effectively than traditional R&D or acquisitions.

“Through the evaluation process, we prioritised rigor, readiness to scale, and strategic alignment with Presight’s business focus. These 10 startups represent the strongest potential for impact within Presight’s ecosystem. The selection process was among the most competitive in the region, and we thank all 15 finalists for their impressive vision and energy.”

The ten winning startups selected to join the accelerator include: Derq (UAE, USA): A leading provider of patented AI-powered intelligent transportation systems (ITS) helping cities prevent crashes, solve complex road safety challenges, and improve traffic flow.

Resync (Singapore): AI-driven Energy Efficiency and Sustainability solution for the Built Environment. Resync’s cutting edge technology provides HVAC optimisation, iFM and Energy Savings for commercial and industrial buildings across Southeast Asia and Middle East.

AlphaGeo (Singapore): Provides data, analytics and tools to navigate climate risk and invest in adaptation and resilience.

Zypl.ai (UAE/Tajikistan): Zypl generates synthetic outliers from its proprietary zGAN model to optimize the performance of AI agents — especially under edge cases and black swans. Focused on financial services use cases, zypl's enterprise AI platform enables banks to reduce defaults, improve fraud detection and increase repayment rates.

AJARI.ai (Indonesia / Singapore): Provides native AI-powered education and training solutions with adaptive learning pathways for schools, enterprises, and government institutions.

Waverity (Azerbaijan): Solves the challenge of limited insights and low accuracy in seismic data interpretation. Using advanced AI algorithms, it enhances image quality, reduces subsurface uncertainty, and accelerates exploration and drilling decisions in the energy sector.

Vulcan (UAE): Offers GenAI security, safety, & compliance tools, from assessment through protection. Trusted by leading organizations in the high-tech & public sectors, Vulcan is the GenAI-specific solution to ensure safety, security and operational integrity.

NodeShift (UAE, USA): A sovereign AI cloud platform that lets users run LLMs, image, and speech models in one click — securely, on cloud or on-premises.

Maiden Century (USA): Developer of a proprietary data science platform designed to help fundamental and systematic investors harness the power of both internal and external data resources to generate powerful investment insights.

Cobi (UAE, USA): Offers an AI-powered business intelligence platform designed to enhance customer engagement and product optimisation.

A distinguished jury panel evaluated each 10-minute pitch before selecting the final Cohort winners. Members of the judging panel included: Kareem Okeili, Senior Partner Development Manager, Microsoft; Sultan Al Hajji, Senior Adviser to the President of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligent (MBZUAI); and Darsh Singh Mann, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, StartX by Stanford University. They were joined by a selection of senior management from Presight.

The selected startups will now join the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi. This immersion programme includes technical mentoring, strategic market access to scale with potential commercial proof-of-concepts and contracts, product refinement, and investment readiness for the venture capital funding during demo day.