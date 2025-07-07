Cairo - Beltone Holding has launched a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in data science and AI called Robin, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with Beltone’s strategic vision to empower organizations with intelligent, scalable solutions that unlock value and accelerate growth across a fast-evolving business landscape.

Based in Cairo, Robin aims to simplify complexity and convert data into practical value through tailored AI solutions. The unit will serve large enterprises, startups, and vital sectors across Egypt and the MENA region.

Basma Rady, Chief Data Scientist at Beltone Holding and Managing Director of Robin, stated: "We have built a team of top-tier talent with diverse technical backgrounds, allowing us to design advanced, cross-sector solutions.”

“We prioritize people over technology, because real transformation begins with the minds behind the innovation. Our goal is to turn data into decisions and decisions into real impact,” Rady added.

Robin offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that backs companies across every stage of their data journey. It develops tailored solutions that embed intelligence into daily operations, improving performance, precision, and growth.

It also creates data products, including real-time market monitoring tools, sector-specific predictive insights, intelligent dashboards, and automated strategic reporting to boost efficiency and deliver measurable impact.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Beltone Holding generated consolidated operating revenues of EGP 2.80 billion. Meanwhile, the net profits amounted to EGP 703 million.

