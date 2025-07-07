AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Wednesday published its statistical report for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting continued growth in broadband subscriptions, data consumption and mobile connectivity across the Kingdom.

According to the report, the number of fixed voice service subscriptions stood at around 485,000 during the first quarter of 2025, compared with around 494,000 in the same period last year, a 1.9 per cent decline. Residential users accounted for 67 per cent of subscriptions, while business users made up the remaining 33 per cent.

Despite the drop in subscriptions, total fixed-line call volume rose slightly to 9.8 million minutes in Q1 2025, up from 9.7 million minutes in Q1 2024, a growth rate of 1 per cent. Of the total call traffic, 84 per cent was domestic (between governorates), while international calls made up 16 per cent.

The mobile broadband sector continued to expand, with total subscriptions reaching 8.03 million in Q1 2025, up from 7.79 million during the same period in 2024, a 3 per cent increase. Prepaid users accounted for 68 per cent of subscriptions, while 32 per cent were postpaid.

Voice-and-data mobile lines represented 83 per cent of mobile subscriptions, while data-only lines made up the remaining 17 per cent. Mobile voice traffic totalled around 6.7 billion minutes, of which 97 per cent were domestic calls and 3 per cent international.

The number of SMS messages sent during the first quarter surged to 423 million, compared with 233 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 81.5 per cent. Mobile penetration reached 68 per cent of the total population by the end of the first quarter, up from 67 per cent last year. When measured against the population aged 15 and above, the penetration rate stood at 105 per cent.

Mobile broadband data usage reached about 675 million gigabytes during Q1 2025, compared with 610 million gigabytes in the same period of 2024, marking a growth rate of 10.7 per cent.

In the fixed broadband sector, total subscriptions rose to 818,000 in Q1 2025, up from 799,000 in Q1 2024, a 2.5 per cent increase. This corresponds to a household penetration rate of 33.5 per cent.

Of the total fixed broadband subscriptions, 74 per cent were fibre-optic (FTTH) connections, reaching 607,000 subscriptions by the end of the quarter. Fixed Broadband Wireless Access (FBWA) accounted for 17 per cent of subscriptions, while xDSL made up 8 per cent.

Fixed broadband data usage totalled 1.4 billion gigabytes in Q1 2025, up from 1.2 billion gigabytes during the same period in 2024, a 13 per cent increase. Average monthly consumption per subscription rose from 521 GB to 575 GB, a 10.4 per cent increase.

The report also revealed that 5G mobile subscriptions reached 225,996 during the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, leased line service subscriptions increased to 24,600 by the end of the quarter, compared with 21,000 in Q1 2024, a growth rate of 17.1 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

