Arab Finance: Beltone Holding has launched Robin, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Cairo focused on data science and artificial intelligence (AI), as per a disclosure.

The move aligns with Beltone’s strategy to expand its presence in technology and offer scalable solutions to businesses across Egypt and the MENA region.

Robin supports organizations in turning complex data into practical insights, providing services across different stages of the data lifecycle.

Its Data & AI Advisory offering helps businesses with data preparation and implementation, while its implementation services focus on integrating AI tools into operations to improve performance and decision-making.

The company also provides training programs aimed at helping teams and executives build practical data and AI skills through workshops and hands-on sessions.

In addition, Robin is developing a range of data products, including market monitoring tools, predictive models tailored to specific sectors, dashboards, and automated reporting systems, designed to support operational efficiency and inform business decisions.

Robin serves both large companies and startups as part of Beltone’s broader approach to supporting data-driven development in the region.