Gamezop, one of the world’s leading gamification platforms, has announced plans to set up its regional headquarters in Bahrain as part of its broader plans to expand into the rapidly growing Middle Eastern digital landscape.

Gamezop's move comes following the successful establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Bahrain, which was supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB).

The India-headquartered company plans to invest $4 million to accelerate operations, hire local talent, and explore acquisitions to support its growth plans.

Backed by Bitkraft Ventures – one of the world’s largest video gaming venture capital firms – Gamezop is integrated into over 9,000 platforms across 70+ countries, through which it engages over 45 million users every month.

With its Mena headquarters, Gamezop is poised to strengthen its regional footprint, forge new partnerships, and contribute to Bahrain’s vision of becoming a leading digital innovation hub in the Middle East.

Gamezop enables apps and websites to integrate games that boost user engagement and drive revenue. Ads shown inside the games generate earnings that are shared between Gamezop and the host platforms.

Founded in 2016 by Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal, Gamezop is leveraging Bahrain as a gateway to expand into the rapidly growing Middle Eastern digital landscape.

The company’s expansion comes in line with its global growth strategy, with additional markets in the pipeline. Gamezop aims to onboard over 1,000 new app and website partners from its Bahrain hub, as well as double its group revenue over the next 18 months.

Welcoming Musab Abdulla, Executive Director of ICT at the Bahrain EDB, said: "Bahrain’s gaming and content creation ecosystem is building strong momentum, powered by robust digital infrastructure, supportive government initiatives and a growing pool of ambitious, creative talent."

"The arrival of innovative companies like Gamezop further accelerates this growth, creating new opportunities for local developers and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a hub for creative industries in the region," he stated.

Unveiling the big regional plan, Agarwal said: "We chose Bahrain for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and access to the wider region. We anticipate Bahrain will continue to attract leading global companies to establish their regional hubs here, thanks to its forward-looking policies and the proactive support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, which has been instrumental in supporting our expansion,”

"Our presence here marks the beginning of what we hope will become a strong digital bridge between India and the Middle East," he added.

According to him, Bahrain offers Gamezop an ideal springboard into the Middle East – a region undergoing rapid digital transformation, characterised by high smartphone penetration, a young tech-savvy population, and surging demand for interactive content.

With thousands of consumer-facing apps and websites actively seeking new ways to boost engagement and monetisation, Mena is a fertile market for Gamezop’s offerings, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

