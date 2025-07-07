Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is simplifying procedures for launching commercial ventures and encouraging investors to establish projects, in line with best international practices aimed at developing Oman’s business environment.

With the rapid pace of technological advancement and the increasing importance of digital solutions in driving development, the Ministry has launched several digital platforms as core tools for streamlining procedures, enhancing services, empowering investors, improving the quality of local products, and fostering innovation and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At the forefront of these initiatives is the “Invest Easy” platform, which offers a wide range of e-services designed to enhance the business experience for investors and entrepreneurs in Oman. These services include registering and cancelling commercial records, issuing certificates of origin, obtaining licences, managing commercial agencies, intellectual property services, commercial permits, liquidation of companies, and access to a searchable database of commercial records—all within a unified, user-friendly digital environment that accelerates processes and improves operational efficiency.

The platform integrates with 17 government entities and exchanges data with 35 government organisations, including the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ten government institutions have activated compliance records on the platform to provide a comprehensive and seamless experience in enhancing the business environment.

Digitisation has reached approximately 76.5% of all services on the platform, and 89% of commercial activities are automatically licensed without prior approval.

Since the launch of this feature in April 2021 through the end of 2024, over 328,215 licenses have been issued automatically.

To keep pace with global advances in digital business, the platform employs cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

The “Know Your Customer” service allows foreign investors to register and conduct transactions remotely from outside Oman without needing a residence card.

This service uses biometric verification through more than 140 facial recognition points matched against passport photos.

Additionally, the “Investment Guide” service provides simulated walkthroughs for opening a commercial registration, detailing required documents, approvals, and fees—making the investor’s journey smoother and more efficient.

The “Invest in Oman” platform enables visitors to explore the investment climate, incentives, industrial zones, and free economic areas across Oman.

It also offers multiple communication channels to engage with investors, respond to inquiries, and provide a robust database of interested parties across various sectors.

Since its launch in February 2023 through June 2025, the platform has shown sustained performance reflecting national efforts to attract quality investment.

It received 90 investment requests with a total value of OMR5.38 billion, of which 43 projects worth OMR2.25 billion were localised in strategic sectors such as industry, healthcare, food security, and renewable energy.

Specialised working groups contributed to this momentum, with the business development team employing data-driven approaches to identify priority markets.

Regarding support for national products, the “Made in Oman” platform is a strategic initiative aimed at empowering SMEs and creating a conducive environment for their growth and sustainability.

The platform allows certified institutions to showcase their products to both local and international consumers, driving demand, boosting production, and necessitating workforce expansion in operations, management, and marketing.

Furthermore, the platform connects these institutions to supply chain opportunities in both public and private procurement sectors, enhancing their operational capabilities and generating new job opportunities.

Since its launch in February 2024, the “Made in Oman” platform has yielded tangible results.

Over 5,000 products across diverse industrial sectors—originating from more than 380 factories in Oman—have received the “Made in Oman” mark.

The platform plays a pivotal role in integrating national industrial components, promoting the use of local inputs, and increasing added value within the national economy.

It also serves as a strategic tool to organise the industrial sector by aggregating factory and product data, facilitating access to suppliers and partners within Oman, reducing reliance on imports, and energising local supply chains—all of which contribute to a more stable and resilient economy.

The “Maʿruf Oman” platform serves as a national registry for licensed e-commerce stores in Oman, enhancing consumer confidence.

It allows store owners to register their businesses and link them to commercial or freelance records—building trust and expanding their customer base. The platform has led to a 236.4% increase in the number of registered stores.

As part of broader efforts to support economic diversification, the Ministry developed a National e-Commerce Strategy under its “Tanwea” (Diversification) programme.

Based on comprehensive analytical studies and aligned with UNCTAD’s reference framework, the strategy was approved in the third quarter of 2021.

It comprises 30 initiatives distributed across various enabling pillars, with implementation extending through 2027. The Ministry has achieved 100% completion of the three initiatives under its purview, underscoring its commitment to enhancing the digital trade environment and improving the legal and regulatory framework for this vital sector.

“Hazm” Platform Enhances Product Quality and Innovation in Oman’s Markets

The “Hazm Platform” serves as an advanced regulatory and digital tool in Oman aimed at improving product quality and fostering innovation in local markets. It catalogs products requiring conformity certificates and identifies accredited conformity assessment bodies. This contributes significantly to raising the standards of locally produced goods and ensuring their compliance with national specifications.

The platform enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to scale their operations in line with their product categories, thereby increasing their potential to grow and expand into local and regional markets.

By requiring manufacturers to adhere to technical specifications and procedures during product design, the platform also encourages innovation and the development of quality-driven products. This creates a competitive business environment rooted in compliance and international standards. As of mid-2025, official statistics indicate the registration of 21 accredited conformity assessment bodies, issuance of 333 Omani conformity certificates, and over 3,789 energy efficiency labels.

Meanwhile, the “Oman Business Forum” hosts interactive sessions for dialogue among experts, policymakers, and investors to explore topics related to commerce and investment.

These knowledge-sharing forums support awareness and collaboration across sectors, featuring elite speakers and representatives from both public and private institutions in Oman.

Rising Demand for Sanad Service Centres

The Sanad Service Centres platform has witnessed growing demand, with more than 872,000 electronic transactions processed through its online portal in 2024 alone.

As of the end of June 2025, Oman hosts approximately 920 Sanad Centres offering around 377 digital services.

These centres have helped streamline procedures and improve service accessibility while also generating 2,365 employment opportunities by mid-2025. Women represent 60% of the total workforce at these centres, and 65% of employees fall within the 20–39 age group.

The centres operate in collaboration with 25 public and private institutions, further extending their reach and impact.

Promoting non-oil Omani exports

Oman’s Export Development Department “Oman Exports” under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), continues to strengthen non-oil exports through international outreach and promotional initiatives.

In line with e-government strategies, the Ministry launched the “Oman Exports” digital platform, the world’s first interactive export-specialised platform.

It streamlines export procedures and offers a range of services that support Omani exporters and connect them to global buyers. This platform functions as a vital marketing and promotional channel for Omani products worldwide.

A Vision for a Digital Economy

According to Mubarak bin Mohammed Al-Douhani, Director General of Planning at MoCIIP and Head of the Ministry’s Digital Transformation Team, Oman has embraced an ambitious roadmap toward a knowledge-based economy and digital society. This is supported by the national strategy for a digital community and e-government, covering everything from capacity building and infrastructure to institutional trust and legal frameworks.

In an interview with Oman News Agency, Al-Douhani emphasised that digital transformation improves quality of life and services by reducing costs, time, and effort. It enhances flexibility, operational efficiency, and customer service.

He noted that the Ministry’s digital platforms—including “Invest Easy,” “Invest in Oman,” “Oman Exports,” “Maʿruf,” “Hazm,” “Made in Oman,” and the Ministry’s official website—collectively offer a comprehensive suite of e-services to the business community.

He highlighted “Oman Exports” and “Made in Oman” as foundational pillars in elevating the competitiveness of domestic products both locally and globally.

These platforms open new opportunities for local industries to access regional and international markets using smart digital tools that promote the strengths of Omani products in terms of quality, innovation, and integrated value chains.

Beyond promotion, these platforms provide tangible added value to manufacturers and entrepreneurs by offering unified access to government services, licensing, and market data. This enables more informed production and business decisions, while also helping firms prepare their products for international export in compliance with global standards.

Economic impact and future directions

Al-Douhani stated that the Ministry monitors performance metrics regularly. The data shows notable growth in the number of electronically issued commercial and industrial licenses, as well as a rise in factories and products registered through the “Maʿruf Oman” platform. Furthermore, the visibility of Omani products has increased, empowering businesses to market their goods through official platforms like “Oman Exports” and “Made in Oman.”

This reflects the growing role of digital transformation in invigorating local markets and increasing the private sector’s contribution to the national GDP.

He also underscored the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring product quality by linking digital platforms to inspection, conformity, and national certification systems.

Electronic evaluation and accreditation services reinforce consumer confidence—both locally and internationally—complemented by awareness campaigns that highlight the excellence and compliance of Omani-made products.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is focused on upgrading its electronic services through advanced digital infrastructure and performance indicators tailored to sector-specific needs.

Artificial intelligence and data science are being leveraged to design user-centric solutions that adapt to changing demands.

Al-Douhani concluded that Oman’s digital platforms will serve as smart engines of economic growth in the future. They are expected to help localize advanced technologies, empower youth and entrepreneurs, and accelerate innovation—propelling the nation toward broader success and long-term sustainability.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

