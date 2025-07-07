Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) is setting up a smart and comprehensive monitoring system based on modern technologies in an effort to improve traffic safety and proactively analyse data.

The system will employ modern and effective methods in traffic monitoring and law enforcement due to their high efficiency to influence the motorists' behaviour, thus reducing road accidents, this was as stated by Brigadier Eng Ali bin Sulayem al Falahi, Director-General of Traffic at ROP.

Regarding the modern methods used to monitor traffic violations, he said: “The Directorate- General of Traffic at the Royal Oman Police employs modern monitoring systems and direct methods of traffic deterrence, including technical monitoring using advanced devices, in addition to smart cameras at traffic lights supported by artificial intelligence technologies.

Smart tech to ensure road safety

These systems monitor driver behaviour including the use of mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt,” Regarding the most common traffic violations and the mechanism for monitoring drivers who repeatedly commit such violations, he said: “The most common traffic violations are speeding, running a red light, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving. Repeated violators are monitored and the traffic points system is applied where points are added in case of violation. Gradual legal action is taken such as temporary licence revocation, referring the driver to driving qualification courses, administrative vehicle impoundment and finally licence cancellation.

Technical systems have proven highly effective in accurately and regularly monitoring violations. Cameras operate around the clock and automatically record data without human intervention. Their importance lies in recording violations with images, locations and times, making them a reliable monitoring tool. However, human monitoring is also important in locations not covered electronically and in dealing with traffic developments according to traffic principles and guidelines, Al Falahi said.

Regarding the new projects the Royal Oman Police that will be introduced by the ROP, Brigadier Eng Ali bin Sulayem al Falahi, Director-General of Traffic at ROP, said that the Royal Oman Police is working on modern technology projects to improve traffic control and enhance road safety, through the implementation of smart systems inspired by models adopted in advanced countries.

Data analysis models and artificial intelligence are currently being used to monitor recurring patterns of accidents and direct efforts based on this data. The Royal Oman Police is also working in collaboration with the relevant authorities to update the technical infrastructure and improve monitoring tools in line with international road safety security standards.



