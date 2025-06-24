The UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to experience stronger economic growth, even as the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict introduces an element of uncertainty in the region, according to an analysis

“The UAE’s economy is set to maintain its strong growth momentum, driven by rising oil output and robust activity in the non-oil sector, which is being supported by a loose fiscal stance” James Swanston, MENA economist at Capital Economics.

