Burjeel Holding has acquired the Medeor 24x7 Hospital building in Dubai for AED 170 million, according to a press release.

The acquisition aligns with the group’s long-term strategy to enhance operational control, reduce fixed lease liabilities, and strengthen its asset base in strategic locations.

Located near BurJuman, the medical facility was operated under a long-term lease with a remaining rental commitment of approximately AED 343 million over the next 15 years.

The acquisition eliminates that lease liability and grants Burjeel full ownership of the high-performing facility.

Meanwhile, Burjeel Holdings will be able to ensure uninterrupted operations, preserve brand equity, and avoid relocation costs. It also enhances operational flexibility for future service expansion and infrastructure upgrades.

The hospital’s strong patient volumes and central location support Burjeel Holdings’ regional growth objectives, particularly in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The CEO of Burjeel Holdings, John Sunil, said: “By transitioning from leasehold to ownership in a key market, we reinforce our operational resilience and strengthen our platform for growth.”

Medeor 24x7 Hospital, founded in 2015, is a JCI-accredited multi-speciality facility offering care in areas such as maternity, congenital surgery, cardiology, pulmonology, urology, dialysis, critical care, gastroenterology, and advanced laparoscopic and gynecological procedures.

Burjeel Holdings recently launched four specialized mental health centers under its Alkalma mental health and wellbeing platform by integrating Aspris Healthcare facilities.

