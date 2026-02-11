Ras Al Khaimah's leading property developer RAK Properties has announced the launch of The Strand, a brand-new residential destination located within the Marjan Beach masterplan in the northern emirate.

A landmark mixed-use project, The Strand comprehensively delivers on RAK Properties’ long-term commitment to extend its footprint on the Ras Al Khaimah mainland by introducing a vibrant new master-planned community crafted to promote well-being, opportunity and livability, said the developer in a statement.

A development of significant scale and ambition, encompassing an expansive 187,000 sq m land, The Strand features 540,000 sq m GFA, allocated across well-crafted homes, retail hubs and an expansive network of green spaces, public realm, and community-focused districts with the first phase of residential units expected to be announced soon, it stated.

On the launch, CEO Sameh Muhtadi said: "The launch of The Strand is a pivotal moment for RAK Properties and a powerful testament to our commitment to not only expand our development pipeline but to create truly purposeful, integrated, and livable communities."

"Right in the heart of the Marjan Beach District, and with excellent proximity to the Wynn Resort, a large public park, beach clubs and nearby hotels, we are designing a community built for the future. It’s where music, food and culture lovers can live, work and connect - a place that fosters creativity, opportunity and well-being while encouraging a genuine sense of belonging," he stated.

Showcasing RAK Properties' trajectory as a multi-masterplan developer focused on purposeful destination living, The Strand will directly contribute to surging demand for high quality homes in Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning real estate market.

The premium development has been shaped by continuous community insights to create a people-first, residential-led destination where innovation, connection, and modern life are harmoniously integrated, it stated.

The result is a modern, urban hub supported by its adjacency to a large public park, bridge access to the Wynn Resort, and close proximity to a wide range of beach clubs and hotels.

Blending contemporary lifestyles with a unique, nature-driven focus The Strand cultivates a distinct ‘sense of place’ that sets it apart from other large scale residential projects taking shape around the UAE and even further afield.

Thoughtful design is evident throughout, revealing itself through open spaces that promote movement and interaction between residents and visitors. A diverse collection of modern apartments has been meticulously planned with efficient layouts, high-quality finishes, and an emphasis on natural light to elevate their appeal as private sanctuaries as well as long-term residences.

Complementing this is a network of amenities created to enhance and elevate each day, with parks, playgrounds, gardens and tranquil walking trails supporting an ecosystem of pedestrian-friendly streetscapes that offer easy access to retail, dining, and social hubs for the seamless integration of life, work, and leisure.

The Strand’s unique lifestyle offering is defined by its three interconnected districts – Creative, Urban, and Garden – each designed to cater to different facets of modern life, ensuring a holistic and balanced community experience.

The Urban District serves as the energetic pulse of the community. A bustling hub featuring state-of-the-art co-working zones, diverse retail and dining options, and bustling streets that prioritise convenience.

Fostering collaboration and artistic expression, the Creative District is the dynamic heart of The Strand with studios, workshops, and cultural halls, providing a platform for artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs to connect, create, and share their work within an engaged and supportive environment.

The Garden District is dedicated to wellness and rejuvenation, offering residents serene natural landscapes, including lush parks, well equipped playgrounds, and dedicated routes for exercising outdoors. Alongside cafés and spaces for relaxation, The Garden offers a peaceful escape from daily life.

"The Strand delivers on our strategic commitment to extend our milestone projects by introducing new, large-scale masterplans that will shape the future of Ras Al Khaimah," noted Muhtadi.

"This development directly supports the emirate’s continued emergence as a premier destination for residents and investors, and we are confident that it will set a bold new benchmark for integrated community living," he added.

