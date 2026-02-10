AMMAN — Jordan is expanding its digital healthcare footprint, as the ministries of health and digital economy and entrepreneurship on Monday announced the extension of services provided by the Digital Health Centre, linking it with seven additional public hospitals across the Kingdom.

With the latest expansion, the centre now delivers telemedicine services to 12 public hospitals and three health centres in various governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The move comes in line with directives from HRH Crown Prince Hussein to harness modern digital technologies within the healthcare system, aiming to enhance service quality while easing the burden on both citizens and medical staff.

Hospitals newly connected during this phase include Ruwaished, Northern Badia, Princess Iman–Maddi, South Shouneh, Abu Ubaida, Muath Bin Jabal and Ghor Safi. These facilities join the five hospitals linked during the first phase: Ramtha, Tafileh, Mafraq, Maan and Iman–Ajloun.

Since its launch in July 2025, the Digital Health Centre has delivered tangible results.

More than 29,000 diagnostic radiology reports were issued through its teleradiology unit, while the remote dialysis services unit has monitored over 19,000 dialysis sessions. In addition, the remote intensive care unit followed up on more than 900 patients.

Also, more than 500 patients have benefited from remote consultations for diabetes and endocrine disorders, while over 250 patients used tele-cardiology services for heart and vascular conditions.

Telemedicine services, which enable patients to consult specialist doctors via audio and video platforms, have significantly reduced the need for travel, particularly for residents of remote areas, while helping to address shortages in certain medical specialisations.

The centre also reduced the need to transfer medical staff or refer patients from peripheral hospitals by enabling doctors to remotely review medical images and tests, issue reports and share them electronically, improving response times and enhanced the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

Beyond clinical services, the Digital Health Centre plays a key role in monitoring hospital capacity and pharmaceutical warehouses through integrated digital systems, ensuring optimal use of healthcare resources.

This approach has helped ease congestion, reduce waste and improve system-wide efficiency.

Funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Digital Health Centre is a national model for effective integration between the health and digital sectors.

It represents a practical step towards delivering faster, higher-quality and more equitable healthcare services, improving patient experience and underscoring the government’s commitment to using technology to serve citizens across the Kingdom.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

