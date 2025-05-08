Jordan is pushing ahead with projects to achieve its renewable energy target two years earlier than had been determined, its Energy and Mineral Resources Minister has said.

Saleh Khrabsheh was quoted by the local press as saying a target to expand the use of renewable energy to 31 percent in 2030 would be achieved during 2027-2028.

“We have previously set a target of 31 percent for renewable energy in Jordan’s energy mix for 2030…but we expect the target to be attained during 2027-2028…this is a strong motivation for us to pursue our ambitions in this sector,” he said.

The share of renewable energy in Jordan stood at around 27 percent at the end of 2023, nearly double the level 10 years ago.

Kharabsheh had earlier said the ultimate target is to boost that share to 50 percent and that this target is attainable.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.