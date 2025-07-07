Egypt - Ten stocks listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) posted exceptional gains during the second quarter of 2025, with share prices soaring by more than 70%—significantly outperforming traditional investment options such as gold, real estate, and bank savings certificates.

The rally was fuelled by a combination of strong financial results and speculative trading, particularly in small- and mid-cap stocks.

Among the top gainers, U Consumer Finance recorded a staggering increase of 1,019.69%, closing the quarter at EGP 8.700, marking the most dramatic surge on the market. ODIN Investments in Egyptian Equities – Kasb followed with a 443% rise to EGP 5.430. Egypt Fertilizers (EGYFERT) jumped 111.48% to close at EGP 216.510, while Upper Egypt Flour Mills advanced 108.53% to EGP 551.700. Misr Cement Qena also delivered strong gains, rising 102.11% to reach EGP 52.730.

Misr Beni Suef Cement saw its share price climb by 92.93%, ending the quarter at EGP 144.700. General Silos & Storage (GSSC) appreciated by 86.65% to EGP 313.860, and Beltone Holding gained 77.99%, closing at EGP 3.720. Suez Canal Technology Settling rose 74.38% to EGP 154.400, while Cairo National Company for Investment and Securities increased 73.76% to EGP 52.040. B Investments Holding completed the list with a 72.04% rise, reaching EGP 40.00 per share.

Despite the remarkable performance of these individual stocks, broader market indices posted more modest gains. The benchmark EGX30, which tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid companies on the exchange, rose by 2.6% to close the quarter at 32,857.62 points. The EGX70 Equal Weight Index (EWI), which focuses on small and mid-cap stocks, climbed 10.18% to reach 9,967.14 points, reflecting the segment’s bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 EWI rose by 8.15% to close at 13,477.29 points. The EGX30 Capped recorded a 2.66% increase, ending the period at 40,845.77 points, while the Tamayuz Index—tracking high-performing companies based on financial merit—grew by 7.76% to 12,481.01 points.

