Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has prequalified companies for three public-private partnership (PPP) water transmission projects in the Kingdom.

In separate statements dated 19 April 2022, SWPC said it has prequalified companies for Riyadh – Qassim, Jubail – Buraydah and Rayis – Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline Projects. (IWTP).

The three independent water transmission projects represent a combined transmission capacity of 2.2 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) and extend for a total length of 2,095 kilometres (km).

Riyadh – Qassim IWTP

The pre-qualified bidders for 1,392- km, 685,000 m3/day capacity Riyadh – Qassim IWTP are:

Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) A. Hak Pijpleidingen Saudi Company Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP) Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al-Rawaf Contracting Company Al Sharif Group for Cont. Dev. & Trad. (Holding) China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios. Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Lamar Holding (Lamar) Marubeni Corporation Mowah Co. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting (CJSC) Nesma Company SICIM Vision International Investment Company

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for Riyadh-Qassim IWTP was issued on 21 December 2021, according to a Zawya Projects report.

Jubail – Buraydah IWTP

The pre-qualified bidders for the 603-km, 650,000 m3/day Jubail – Buraydah IWTP are:

Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh & Sons Co. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) AliShar Contracting Company Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al Sharif Group for Cont. Dev. & Trad. (Holding) Bin Omairah Contracting Company China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Company Co (CGGCOIC) China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) China Railway Construction Corporation (International) China State Construction Engineering Corporation CNIC Corporation Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Lamar Holding Marubeni Corporation Mowah Co Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting (CJSC) Nesma Company Norinco International SICIM Vision International Investment Company

SWPC had issued the RFP tender for Jubail- Buraydah IWTP on 21 December 2021.

Rayis – Rabigh IWTP

Pre-qualified bidders for the 100-km, 900,000 m3/day capacity Rayis – Rabigh IWTP are:

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al-Rawaf Contracting Company China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Marubeni Corporation Mowah Co. Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC) Nesma Company Utico Vision International Investment Company

The RFQ tender for Rais-Rabigh IWTP was issued on 13 December 2021, according to a Zawya Projects report.

In February 2022, SWPC had prequalified 19 firms for the Ras Mohaisen - Baha - Makkah IWTP.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

