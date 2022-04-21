PHOTO
Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has prequalified companies for three public-private partnership (PPP) water transmission projects in the Kingdom.
In separate statements dated 19 April 2022, SWPC said it has prequalified companies for Riyadh – Qassim, Jubail – Buraydah and Rayis – Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline Projects. (IWTP).
The three independent water transmission projects represent a combined transmission capacity of 2.2 million cubic metres per day (m3/day) and extend for a total length of 2,095 kilometres (km).
Riyadh – Qassim IWTP
The pre-qualified bidders for 1,392- km, 685,000 m3/day capacity Riyadh – Qassim IWTP are:
- Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
- A. Hak Pijpleidingen Saudi Company
- Al Bawani Water & Power (AWP)
- Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting
- Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
- Al-Rawaf Contracting Company
- Al Sharif Group for Cont. Dev. & Trad. (Holding)
- China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co.
- China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)
- China Railway Construction Corporation (International)
- Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios.
- Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)
- Lamar Holding (Lamar)
- Marubeni Corporation
- Mowah Co.
- Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting (CJSC)
- Nesma Company
- SICIM
- Vision International Investment Company
The Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for Riyadh-Qassim IWTP was issued on 21 December 2021, according to a Zawya Projects report.
Jubail – Buraydah IWTP
The pre-qualified bidders for the 603-km, 650,000 m3/day Jubail – Buraydah IWTP are:
- Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros
- Abdullah Ibrahim Al Sayegh & Sons Co.
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
- AliShar Contracting Company
- Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
- Al Sharif Group for Cont. Dev. & Trad. (Holding)
- Bin Omairah Contracting Company
- China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Company Co (CGGCOIC)
- China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)
- China Railway Construction Corporation (International)
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation
- CNIC Corporation
- Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios
- Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)
- Lamar Holding
- Marubeni Corporation
- Mowah Co
- Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Co. for Contracting (CJSC)
- Nesma Company
- Norinco International
- SICIM
- Vision International Investment Company
SWPC had issued the RFP tender for Jubail- Buraydah IWTP on 21 December 2021.
Rayis – Rabigh IWTP
Pre-qualified bidders for the 100-km, 900,000 m3/day capacity Rayis – Rabigh IWTP are:
- Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)
- Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting
- Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies
- Al-Rawaf Contracting Company
- China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)
- Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios
- Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC)
- Marubeni Corporation
- Mowah Co.
- Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC)
- Nesma Company
- Utico
- Vision International Investment Company
The RFQ tender for Rais-Rabigh IWTP was issued on 13 December 2021, according to a Zawya Projects report.
In February 2022, SWPC had prequalified 19 firms for the Ras Mohaisen - Baha - Makkah IWTP.
