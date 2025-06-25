Electro Cable Egypt recorded 15.61% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of the parent company at EGP 451.712 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 535.328 million in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.14 in Q1 2025 from EGP 0.16 in Q1 2024.

Consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 3.723 billion from EGP 3.072 billion.

As for the standalone financials, the EGX-listed firm registered an annual decline in net profit to EGP 80.424 million during the January-March 2025 period, compared to EGP 167.531 million.

Non-consolidated sales jumped to EGP 1.700 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 1.552 billion a year earlier, while the EPS went down to EGP 0.021 from EGP 0.042.

In 2024, the consolidated net profits attributable to equityholders of Electro Cable Egypt increased by 6.39% YoY to EGP 1.327 billion from EGP 1.248 billion.

