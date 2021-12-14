Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) issued on Monday the Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for the 900,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Rayis – Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project.

In August, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC had issued the Expression of Interest invite for the IWTP project with a submission deadline of 30 September 2021. The report said the 100-kilometre-long water pipeline project is SWPC’s second IWTP after the 400,000 m3/day Ras Mohaisan-Baha-Makkah IWTP.

“A total of 31 companies including 14 Saudi companies expressed their interest in the project,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The companies included:

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment – Ajlan & Bros Abengoa Agua Abdullah Fahad Al-Khaledi for General Contracting Company (AFAC) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Acciona Agua Al-Fahd Company Trading Industries & Contracting Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting Co Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al-Rawaf Co. for Trading & Contracting China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Civil Works Company (CWC) Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios (Cobra Group) FAS Energy Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) Hassan Allam Holding (HAH) Lamar Holding Marubeni Corporation Mowah Co Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company (MGC) Nesma Co PASSAVANT Energy & Environment Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (MARAFIQ), Powerchina International Group, Tamasuk Holding Company, JV of Tanqia Environment / Petrojet, Taqqat Global Company, TECTON Engineering & Construction Saudi Contracting Company UTICO Vision International Investment Company A Hak Pijpleidingen Saudi Company

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2024.

