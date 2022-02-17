Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has released the list of the pre-qualified bidders - Lead and/or Technical and/or other members - for the Ras Mohaisen – Baha – Makkah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project.

The Request for Qualification notice was issued on 12 August 2021.

The companies prequalified to bid for the project are as follows:

Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment Abu Dhabi National Energy Company Al Bawani Water & Power Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Al Sharif Group For Cont. Dev. & Trad. (Holding) Al Yamama Company China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co, China Harbour Engineering Company Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Gulf Investment Corporation Lamar Marubeni Corporation Mutlaq Al-Ghowairi Company Mowah Co. (CJSC) SARH Attaqnia Co Tamasuk Holding Company UTICO Vision International Invest Company

A total of 37 companies, including 25 Saudi companies, had submitted EOIs for the IWTP project, according to a Zawya Projects report in August 2021.

The EOI notice issued in March 2021 said the 300-kilometre-long IWTP would be procured on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis with the selected developer company entering into a Water Transmission Agreement (WTA) with SWPC that is expected to be up to 35 years.

The project would have a total capacity of 300,000 cubic metres per day, and is expected to start operations in 2024, according to project information posted on SWPC's website.

SWPC's advisers on the project are Synergy Consulting as lead and financial adviser; Amer Al Amr Law Firm as legal adviser; and Fichtner as technical adviser.

In August 2021, SWPC had started Saudi Arabia starts tendering process for the Rayis - Rabigh water transmission pipeline, its second IWTP.

