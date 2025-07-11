A surge in investments ahead of the 2030 FIFA world cup games coupled with tourism promotion campaigns boosted the number of tourists visiting Morocco by nearly 19 percent in the first half of 2025.

In a statement published on Thursday, the ministry of tourism said Morocco welcomed 8.9 million tourists in the first half of 2025, representing an additional 1.4 million tourists compared to the same period last year.

The ministry said this number confirms Morocco’s position as a top travel destination, maintaining an upward trend.

The month of June contributed to the achievement with 1.7 million arrivals, an 11 percent increase compared to last year.

This year’s June is the best recorded to date, the statement said, noting that the news marks a positive start to the summer season.

“These results confirm Morocco’s attractiveness and our ability to draw an increasing number of tourists,” Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor said.

She noted that the second half of this year focuses on top priorities like strengthening air connectivity and accelerating the development of accommodation and entertainment offerings to meet the expectations of an increasingly demanding clientele.

Morocco has been strengthening its position in the sector by breaking records and welcoming millions of tourists throughout the year and across all seasons.

The North African country recorded the arrival of 17.4 million tourists last year, representing a 20 percent increase compared to 2023.

Morocco averaged $3.5 billion in FDI annually across all sectors, UN Tourism said, stressing that the country is now Africa’s most-visited nation, surpassing Egypt.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

