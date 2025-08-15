Saudi Arabia - Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa, in partnership with Saudi Forward Hospitality Company Taiba, has announced the relaunch of Millennium Al Aqeeq and Millennium Taiba in Madinah.

Strategically located steps from Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, both properties offer a spiritually enriching stay experience for Umrah pilgrims, families, and travellers seeking comfort rooted in Islamic hospitality.

"These properties are more than key assets in our portfolio—they are landmarks of faith, connection, and culture," said Ali Al Zaabi- President of Millennium Hotels MEA. "Our partnership with Taiba ensures that every guest, whether a pilgrim, traveller, or visitor, is welcomed with a seamless, enriching experience rooted in the values of Islamic hospitality and cultural reverence.”

Following an extensive enhancement of service and guest touchpoints, the hotels will offer upgraded digital booking journeys, enhanced dining concepts, and customised services for religious travellers.

Sultan Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba, commented: "This strategic relaunch embodies our shared vision with Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa, to deliver world-class hospitality experiences that honor the spiritual significance of Madinah. At Taiba, we recognise the profound responsibility that comes with serving pilgrims and visitors to one of Islam’s holiest sites. "

Al-Otaibi added: "Through this partnership, we are raising the standard of religious hospitality, seamlessly blending comfort, reverence, and service excellence. This initiative is a key milestone in our broader commitment to support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly in positioning the Kingdom as a leading global destination for religious tourism."

