Muscat: Tourism and entertainment projects are proving to be a key driver of the Dhofar Khareef Season, providing integrated destinations that meet visitor needs, boost economic and commercial activity, and create employment opportunities for Omani nationals.

These projects are especially important during the Khareef season, as they offer a mix of cultural, entertainment, and commercial experiences. They also play a significant role in encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which in turn positively impacts the local economy and the sustainability of tourism.

Samharam Tourist Resort, a popular destination for the Khareef season, provides integrated facilities for shopping, dining, and cultural and entertainment activities. According to Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hadhri, the site supervisor, the resort hosts a consumer exhibition with 150 to 160 shops from various Arab and foreign countries. The exhibition also features a handicrafts section with approximately 28 shops for SMEs and low-income individuals, supervised by the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The resort's outdoor area includes restaurants, cafes, and games for both children and adults. The "Revel" section, managed by Sar Events Management Company, is particularly popular. Its owner, Muslim bin Abdulsalam Al Rawas, stated that this is the third consecutive year for the event at the resort. The "Revel" event includes a wide range of restaurants, a family and youth entertainment area, and a theater with Omani and Gulf performances. It also employs over 45 young Omani job seekers and freelancers this year.

Visitors have praised the resort's diverse offerings. Sufyan bin Ghassan Al Rashdi from Al Dakhiliyah Governorate noted that the variety of activities and modern facilities create a "joyful atmosphere." Ahmed bin Ali Al Saadi from Musandam Governorate expressed his admiration for the development in tourism activities, while Mohammed Al Saiari from Saudi Arabia highlighted the consumer exhibition and its variety of local products.

